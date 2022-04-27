DeGate (DG) Achieves Market Cap of $12.84 Million

DeGate (DG) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 26th. During the last week, DeGate has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One DeGate coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000400 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeGate has a total market cap of $12.84 million and $1.62 million worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00043588 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,798.45 or 0.07350508 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000162 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00047049 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DeGate Coin Profile

DeGate was first traded on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,352,292 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

