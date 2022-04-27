Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.98 Per Share

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.98 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98.

Delek Logistics Partners has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Delek Logistics Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 80.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Delek Logistics Partners to earn $5.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.3%.

Shares of DKL stock opened at $50.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.80. Delek Logistics Partners has a 52-week low of $36.56 and a 52-week high of $54.58.

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $189.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.11 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 154.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Delek Logistics Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 2,937.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 192.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 158,557 shares during the last quarter. 10.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and refined products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

