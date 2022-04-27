Delphy Trading Down 7.3% Over Last 7 Days (DPY)

Delphy (DPY) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One Delphy coin can now be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Delphy has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Delphy has a total market cap of $521,614.33 and $20,202.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Delphy Coin Profile

DPY is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Delphy is delphy.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Delphy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

