DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.480-$0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $965 million-$965 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.11.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.29. 1,409,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,189,577. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $69.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.04%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

