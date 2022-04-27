Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) dropped 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.09 and last traded at $10.20. Approximately 125,609 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,909,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.88.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DB shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €12.20 ($13.12) price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating and set a $15.40 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €14.90 ($16.02) price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($13.98) to €14.00 ($15.05) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 8.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DB. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 133,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

