Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €230.00 Price Target

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €230.00 ($247.31) target price by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €240.00 ($258.06) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($252.69) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group set a €196.00 ($210.75) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €157.00 ($168.82) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €215.00 ($231.18) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €225.15 ($242.10).

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

EPA:RI opened at €194.30 ($208.92) on Wednesday. Pernod Ricard has a twelve month low of €107.25 ($115.32) and a twelve month high of €136.25 ($146.51). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €191.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €198.57.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.