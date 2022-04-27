DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $162.40

Shares of DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 162.40 ($2.07) and last traded at GBX 164 ($2.09), with a volume of 151556 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 168 ($2.14).
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of DFS Furniture from GBX 365 ($4.65) to GBX 325 ($4.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.74) price objective on shares of DFS Furniture in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.81, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 199.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 233.66. The company has a market cap of £418.96 million and a PE ratio of 8.58.
In other news, insider Alison Hutchinson acquired 18,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.75) per share, with a total value of £40,525.92 ($51,651.70).
DFS Furniture Company Profile (LON:DFS)
DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brands; and modern furniture, lighting, and home accessories under the brand name. It also engages in the contract logistics business.
Featured Articles
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
- Newmont Corporation is the Same as It’s Always Been Which is Why It’s a Buy
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
Receive News & Ratings for DFS Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFS Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.