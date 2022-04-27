DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $162.40

Shares of DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 162.40 ($2.07) and last traded at GBX 164 ($2.09), with a volume of 151556 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 168 ($2.14).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of DFS Furniture from GBX 365 ($4.65) to GBX 325 ($4.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.74) price objective on shares of DFS Furniture in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.81, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 199.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 233.66. The company has a market cap of £418.96 million and a PE ratio of 8.58.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a GBX 13.70 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from DFS Furniture’s previous dividend of $7.50. This represents a yield of 6.93%. DFS Furniture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.40%.

In other news, insider Alison Hutchinson acquired 18,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.75) per share, with a total value of £40,525.92 ($51,651.70).

DFS Furniture Company Profile (LON:DFS)

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brands; and modern furniture, lighting, and home accessories under the brand name. It also engages in the contract logistics business.

