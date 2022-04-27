Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,921.17.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. StockNews.com lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($54.17) to GBX 4,500 ($57.35) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEO. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Diageo by 81.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 432.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Diageo stock traded down $5.28 on Wednesday, reaching $199.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,121,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.73. Diageo has a 1 year low of $175.46 and a 1 year high of $223.14.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $1.5714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

