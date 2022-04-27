DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.20

DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 62500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The stock has a market cap of C$13.13 million and a PE ratio of -5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.28, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.25.

DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.20 million. Research analysts forecast that DIAGNOS Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based interpretation services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, the United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy.

