Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,789 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 65.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,056 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAP. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Credicorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 37,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in Credicorp by 251.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 264,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,300,000 after purchasing an additional 189,334 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Credicorp by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,074,000 after purchasing an additional 22,678 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Credicorp by 994.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,658,000 after purchasing an additional 168,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Credicorp by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on BAP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Shares of Credicorp stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $136.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.77. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $88.67 and a twelve month high of $182.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.05 and a 200-day moving average of $139.36.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The bank reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($0.06). Credicorp had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $938.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.24 million. Equities analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 15.23 EPS for the current year.

Credicorp Profile (Get Rating)

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.