Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Buys 72,267 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2,810.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,267 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $12,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

IWD traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.36. 38,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,979,595. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.43. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $153.42 and a 1 year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

