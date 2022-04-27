Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,846 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of UDR worth $24,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of UDR by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in UDR by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UDR by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 119,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in UDR by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 168,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UDR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research raised UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.04.

Shares of UDR traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.34. The company had a trading volume of 6,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,891. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $61.06.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 316.67%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

