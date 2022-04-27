Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,112 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.92% of Polaris worth $61,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Polaris by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Polaris by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,822,000 after acquiring an additional 216,942 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Polaris by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 350,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,027,000 after acquiring an additional 5,664 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Polaris by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Polaris by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

PII has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Polaris from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Polaris from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Polaris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.38.

Shares of NYSE PII traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.18. 3,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,002. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.63. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.30 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.53%.

In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $532,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

