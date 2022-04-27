Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $28.37 Million Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 729,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,890 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $28,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Perrigo in the 3rd quarter worth $342,311,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Perrigo by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,110,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,878,000 after buying an additional 1,925,848 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Perrigo by 1,723.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,319,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,449,000 after buying an additional 1,247,060 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Perrigo by 374.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,450,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,722,000 after buying an additional 1,144,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth about $44,119,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:PRGO traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $33.91. 8,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.17 and a beta of 1.01. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $50.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -297.14%.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $145,230.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $909,128.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

