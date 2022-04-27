Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Invests $4.97 Million in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 87,695 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,972,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Glacier Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,842,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,543,000 after purchasing an additional 122,751 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,237,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,205,000 after purchasing an additional 365,885 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. 65.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GBCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Director David C. Boyles bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.09 per share, with a total value of $51,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.12. 1,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,804. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.29 and a twelve month high of $62.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.86.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 32.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 49.44%.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

