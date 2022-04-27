Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Makes New $1.72 Million Investment in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 139.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 664.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.
Shares of JOUT traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.33. The company had a trading volume of 28,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,419. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.11. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.39 and a 1-year high of $149.44. The company has a market capitalization of $785.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.88.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.39%.
In related news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Johnson Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $80,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Johnson Outdoors Company Profile
Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.
