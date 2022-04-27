Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Purchases 509,611 Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,434,896 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 509,611 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.21% of Taseko Mines worth $7,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 434,855 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 36,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 303,134 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 61,977 shares in the last quarter. 20.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Taseko Mines stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.90. 108,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.26. Taseko Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $2.67. The firm has a market cap of $543.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 2.21.

Taseko Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:TGB Get Rating ) (TSE:TKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $81.69 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGB shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.38 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.27.

Taseko Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.