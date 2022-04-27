Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Sharps Compliance at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMED. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Sharps Compliance by 552.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the third quarter valued at $92,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the third quarter valued at $110,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the third quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 30.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

SMED traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $4.49. The company had a trading volume of 251,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,266. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average of $6.70. The company has a market capitalization of $86.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $18.67.

Sharps Compliance ( NASDAQ:SMED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SMED. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

