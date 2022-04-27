Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 726,826 Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,181,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726,826 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 1.09% of Cadence Bank worth $35,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CADE. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after buying an additional 131,997 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,290,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 814,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,001,000 after buying an additional 366,767 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 131,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 20,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Bank stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,503. Cadence Bank has a 12-month low of $25.81 and a 12-month high of $34.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.42.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $440.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CADE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cadence Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

