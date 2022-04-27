Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,264,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,725 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.72% of Douglas Emmett worth $42,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 27,327 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after buying an additional 34,975 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 54,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 33,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 159,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DEI. Evercore ISI raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Shares of NYSE DEI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.89. 1,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,464. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 86.11, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.81. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $29.38 and a one year high of $36.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.25.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $238.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 311.11%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

