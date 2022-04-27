Digitalcoin (DGC) Price Hits $0.0051 on Exchanges

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. During the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 36.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $197,197.51 and $3.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,115.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,878.16 or 0.07358137 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.30 or 0.00256423 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.79 or 0.00784332 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014827 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00079504 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $228.97 or 0.00585373 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00006429 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.64 or 0.00377460 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,780,276 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

