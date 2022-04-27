Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $289.45 and last traded at $288.70. Approximately 5,647 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 241,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $268.06.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Dillard’s to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dillard’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.00.

Get Dillard's alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $271.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.30. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $15.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.75 by $6.93. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 53.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 1.88%.

In other Dillard’s news, Director Warren A. Stephens acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $230.51 per share, for a total transaction of $4,610,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 12.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,089,000 after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 5.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 1,156.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Dillard’s in the third quarter valued at $469,000. 61.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.