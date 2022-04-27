Discerene Group LP Invests $96.68 Million in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Discerene Group LP purchased a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 813,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $96,683,000. Alibaba Group comprises 19.8% of Discerene Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BABA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. HSBC reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.75.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $2.48 on Wednesday, reaching $88.32. The company had a trading volume of 29,292,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,149,842. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $239.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

