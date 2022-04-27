DMScript Market Cap Tops $58,235.28 (DMST)

DMScript (DMST) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. DMScript has a market capitalization of $58,235.28 and $10.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMScript coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DMScript has traded 69.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00043377 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,860.09 or 0.07308238 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000160 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00049030 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DMScript Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

