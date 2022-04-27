Dogecoin Trading Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 27th. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. Dogecoin has a market cap of $18.63 billion and $3.12 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000359 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $100.66 or 0.00257622 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014870 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000370 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.