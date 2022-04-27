Donegal Group Inc. (DGICA) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Donegal Group has raised its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Donegal Group has a dividend payout ratio of 54.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Donegal Group to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ DGICA opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Donegal Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.01. The firm has a market cap of $425.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.55.

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.24). Donegal Group had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $208.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Donegal Group will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jack Lee Hess acquired 2,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $26,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 13,428 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Donegal Group by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Donegal Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Donegal Group by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the period. 30.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

