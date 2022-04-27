DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Acquires New Position in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Paysafe by 379.3% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Paysafe by 349.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Paysafe in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Paysafe in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Paysafe in the third quarter valued at about $79,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PSFE shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Paysafe from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen upgraded Paysafe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Paysafe from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Westpark Capital upgraded Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.84.

Shares of NYSE PSFE opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.21. Paysafe Limited has a 12-month low of $2.59 and a 12-month high of $14.07.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

