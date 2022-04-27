Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Issues Earnings Results

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The auto parts company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $401.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Dorman Products updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.350-$5.550 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.35-5.55 EPS.

DORM stock opened at $92.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.77. Dorman Products has a 12-month low of $88.43 and a 12-month high of $122.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.17.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DORM. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 178,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,149,000 after buying an additional 111,568 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,221,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $477,049,000 after buying an additional 98,211 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 20,293 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 46,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 20,223 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,540 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,502,000 after purchasing an additional 18,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

About Dorman Products (Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.