DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Shares Gap Down to $11.43

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.43, but opened at $11.00. DoubleDown Interactive shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.01 and a quick ratio of 13.01.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,818,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the third quarter valued at about $3,533,000. Precept Management LLC bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the third quarter valued at about $652,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter worth about $33,500,000. Finally, Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter worth about $2,642,000. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI)
DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Ellen's Road to Riches games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DoubleDown Interactive (DDI)
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleDown Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.