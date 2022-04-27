DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Short Interest Up 584.5% in April

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,500 shares, an increase of 584.5% from the March 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,007,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,474,000 after purchasing an additional 82,268 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 10.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,013,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,487,000 after purchasing an additional 186,488 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 3.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 982,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,784,000 after purchasing an additional 34,849 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 650,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 573,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,732,000 after purchasing an additional 9,272 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DLY stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.17. 2,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,465. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $20.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.01.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1167 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

