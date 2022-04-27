Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Trading Down 4%

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) dropped 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $42.50 and last traded at $42.80. Approximately 15,021 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,090,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.57.
DOCS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Doximity in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Doximity from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Doximity from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Doximity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.77.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.41 and a 200 day moving average of $55.74.
In other Doximity news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 29,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $1,636,369.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $48,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,240 over the last 90 days.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCS. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Doximity during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Doximity during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Doximity by 100.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Doximity by 400.0% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Doximity during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Doximity Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOCS)
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
