Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Trading Down 4%

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) dropped 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $42.50 and last traded at $42.80. Approximately 15,021 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,090,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.57.

DOCS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Doximity in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Doximity from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Doximity from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Doximity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.77.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.41 and a 200 day moving average of $55.74.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $97.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.27 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 39.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Doximity news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 29,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $1,636,369.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $48,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,240 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCS. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Doximity during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Doximity during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Doximity by 100.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Doximity by 400.0% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Doximity during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

