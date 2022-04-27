Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $205.60

Shares of Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 205.60 ($2.62) and last traded at GBX 205.60 ($2.62), with a volume of 1104767 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 211 ($2.69).

A number of research analysts have commented on DOCS shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dr. Martens from GBX 480 ($6.12) to GBX 360 ($4.59) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.78) price objective on shares of Dr. Martens in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 244.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26.

In related news, insider Robyn Perriss bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.86) per share, for a total transaction of £45,450 ($57,927.61).

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.

