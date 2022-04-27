Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 11.30 Per Share

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.30 ($0.14) per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Drax Group’s previous dividend of $7.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON DRX opened at GBX 837.85 ($10.68) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 732.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 629.67. Drax Group has a 52-week low of GBX 388.80 ($4.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 845.89 ($10.78). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.78.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 925 ($11.79) price objective on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 734.43 ($9.36).

In other news, insider Will Gardiner sold 21,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 771 ($9.83), for a total transaction of £164,084.22 ($209,131.05).

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

