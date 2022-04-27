Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0667 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07.

DRETF stock opened at $20.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.95. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $23.72.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DRETF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.25 to C$31.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.31.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

