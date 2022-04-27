DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Price Reaches $4.90

DuckDaoDime (DDIM) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be purchased for about $4.90 or 0.00012768 BTC on popular exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a market cap of $5.09 million and approximately $428,364.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00044137 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,840.48 or 0.07394029 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000163 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00047291 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

