Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Biondo Investment Advisors LLC

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $1,993,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 30.5% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,852 shares of company stock worth $3,549,183 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.73.

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $113.78. 32,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,949,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.16.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

