Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Buys 3,509 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $4,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 2,700.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $318.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Generac from $471.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.45.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total value of $9,856,159.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,283 shares of company stock valued at $16,544,125. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $230.35. The stock had a trading volume of 41,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.00. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.88 and a 1 year high of $524.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $293.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.58.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Generac’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

