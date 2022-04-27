Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Buys 4,699 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 2,216.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 1,420.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pool stock traded down $10.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $404.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,618. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.89. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $401.51 and a 1-year high of $582.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $442.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $489.45.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 69.76% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Pool’s payout ratio is 17.81%.

Several research firms have commented on POOL. Longbow Research upgraded Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Edward Jones began coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Pool in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $538.80.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

