Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $3.44 Million Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,231,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 32,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,135,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Roper Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,431,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.72.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $474.93. The company had a trading volume of 33,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,938. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $458.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $464.63. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $417.54 and a 1-year high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

