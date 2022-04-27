Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $6.17 Million Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Copart makes up approximately 1.1% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $6,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 1,376.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 1,007.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.33.

Copart stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.70. 46,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,374. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.37 and a 12 month high of $161.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.13.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

