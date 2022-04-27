Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $7.27 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,512 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.3% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,219,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,308,879,000 after buying an additional 389,582 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,919,065,000 after buying an additional 433,190 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,303,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,382,385,000 after buying an additional 372,867 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,830,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,249,934,000 after purchasing an additional 346,970 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,946,000 after purchasing an additional 605,827 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett cut their price objective on Home Depot from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.08.

Home Depot stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $301.45. The company had a trading volume of 155,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,987,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $293.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $311.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.97%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

