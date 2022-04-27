Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in CDW by 560.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 575.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of CDW by 24.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $181.96 per share, with a total value of $300,234.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDW stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.66. The company had a trading volume of 30,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,930. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $162.47 and a 1-year high of $208.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.10. CDW had a return on equity of 115.79% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.41%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.00.

About CDW (Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.