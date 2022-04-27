Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Purchases 11,806 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 98,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 11,806 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2.0% in the third quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 5,667,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,213,000 after acquiring an additional 112,030 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,822,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,184,000 after acquiring an additional 496,543 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,314,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $91,414,000 after acquiring an additional 13,661 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 22.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,040,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,479,000 after acquiring an additional 373,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 191.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,023,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,568 shares during the last quarter. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $20.81. The stock had a trading volume of 526,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,919,665. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $18.23 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). Ares Capital had a net margin of 86.10% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.73%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Hovde Group raised Ares Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.39.

In related news, Director Mary Beth Henson purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

