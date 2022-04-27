Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,508 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. owned 0.06% of UFP Industries worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

UFPI stock traded down $1.50 on Wednesday, reaching $77.40. 8,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,986. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $67.50 and a one year high of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.57.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.09. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.06%.

In other UFP Industries news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 15,815 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $1,349,968.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 2,420 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $205,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,140 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,271. 3.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UFPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their target price on UFP Industries from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday. Wedbush raised their target price on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

