Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,452 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,652 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 25,742 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 50,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $2,260,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 765,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $39,765,000 after buying an additional 9,846 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 34,823 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 8,924 shares during the period. 62.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,004. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,220,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,894,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.55. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.37 and a 52 week high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

