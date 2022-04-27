DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Short Interest Update

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 840.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. 34.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KSM stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,120. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.29. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $12.99.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th.

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

