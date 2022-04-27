DXdao (DXD) Trading Down 4.8% Over Last 7 Days

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 26th. During the last week, DXdao has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One DXdao coin can currently be purchased for approximately $721.82 or 0.01879959 BTC on major exchanges. DXdao has a total market cap of $35.60 million and approximately $146,845.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DXdao alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.61 or 0.00264638 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000245 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004581 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000125 BTC.

DXdao Profile

DXD is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DXdao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DXdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DXdao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.