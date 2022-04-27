Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) to post ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is $0.02. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $0.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dyadic International.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.11). Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 58.65% and a negative net margin of 543.68%. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Dyadic International from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Dyadic International stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,007. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.18. Dyadic International has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $6.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DYAI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Dyadic International by 77.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dyadic International during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Dyadic International by 1,167.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 12,887 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Dyadic International during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dyadic International by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 7,206 shares during the last quarter. 15.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 platform and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, bi/tri-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

