e-Gulden Trading Down 6.3% This Week (EFL)

e-Gulden (EFL) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 27th. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $91.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.13 or 0.00258021 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014947 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000371 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001418 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,990,978 coins and its circulating supply is 17,168,815 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.