Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Shares Gap Up to $59.86

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.86, but opened at $62.73. Eagle Bulk Shipping shares last traded at $62.25, with a volume of 253 shares trading hands.

EGLE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.87 and a 200 day moving average of $49.79. The company has a market cap of $857.92 million, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($1.30). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $161.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 16.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is 68.91%.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, Director Randee E. Day sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $60,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 29,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $1,991,978.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,345,634.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,441 shares of company stock valued at $3,008,718. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 161.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the third quarter worth about $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. 65.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

